Women Entrepreneurs Forum to gather in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Women Entrepreneurs Forum will take place on April 19-20 in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The event is organized by The OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Union of Women Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, the official website of The OSCE Programme Office in Astana reads.



The OSCE Programme Office in Astana will support the Women Entrepreneurs Forum, providing a platform for dialogue, the exchange of experience and networking opportunities for women entrepreneurs from the Mangistau region.



Some 50 parliamentarians, representatives of the Mangistau local administration, National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan, female entrepreneurs and civil society will participate in the Forum and discuss the business opportunities for women from rural areas across the country.



The event is part of the Office's long-standing efforts to promote gender mainstreaming and economic women empowerment in the host country.