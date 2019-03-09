Women gaining greater presence in tech sector

Women are still a minority in the technology industry, holding no more than 30 percent of all technical jobs in the United States, although a change in culture has been noted thanks to the Me Too movement, according to two women who work for successful Silicon Valley companies.

"I think it's still not a situation of 100 percent equality, but in recent years the technology industry has changed a lot. Now women feel able to speak up, to express themselves, they're empowered," Gretel Perera, director of Public Relations and Marketing at Roku, told EFE.