Women head over 40% of small and medium-sized business entities in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - About 41.5% of small and medium-sized business entities are headed by women in Kazakhstan, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova informed speaking at the first Congress of Women's Council of the National Entrepreneurs Chamber of Kazakhstan held in Astana.

"An active role of women in the economy of the country is proved by the indicators of development of small and medium-sized business. As of today, 41.5% of small and medium-sized business entities are headed by women in Kazakhstan. It makes 640 thousand business entities countrywide," G. Abdykalikova said.

According to her, the share of small and medium-sized business headed by women makes 48% in Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

"The share of women among individual entrepreneurs makes exactly one half. Moreover, the number of women - entrepreneurs prevails over men in eight regions and Almaty and Astana cities," G. Abdykalikova said.