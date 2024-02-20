Women more attentive at work, Kazakh President on gender balance in public service

Addressing the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve Forum the Head of State said the public service experiences a certain shortage of strong industry experts, Kazinform News Agency reports.

At the same time, there are lots of successful stories in the spheres of business, agriculture, finance, medicine, education, etc. It is crucial to take advantage of the potential of such personnel oriented at certain results and customer needs. It is necessary to implement a hybrid model of public service. To this end, it is essential to delve into issues concerning freer, less structured recruitment of people from the private sector into the public service.

The Head of State stressed the need to establish competitive salaries to match the private sector and to raise the attractiveness of public service.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The President considers public servants who work as a rule from 8-9 a.m. until 8-9 p.m. should receive definite compensations but not overreacting with wages and bonuses. This issue is an urgent problem.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also mentioned the housing issues. To this end, he drew attention to studying the practice of Singapore and other countries and considering efficient approaches and methods in the sphere of public administration.

The Head of State determines it necessary to attract scientists, experts, and concerned citizens, especially volunteers to public service.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

At the same time, the President said Kazakhstan builds a fair state and an inclusive society that’s why gender balance in public service employment is of great importance. Even though the share of women in the government is some 55%, their share in managerial personnel stands at 39%. He stressed women are more attentive at work, more attentive to details, and are immune to corrupt practices and behavior. The statistical data of the Anti-Corruption Agency claim that women are more responsible. A significant imbalance between women and men is seen in public service, with women constituting less than 10%. The President underscored the need to increase the representation of women, youth, and people with disabilities in public service.