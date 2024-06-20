Women of the Great Steppe exhibition held in Belgrade

The Kazakh Embassy in Serbia, with the assistance of Kazakhstan's Central State Archive of Film, Photo and Sound Records, as well as the NGO & Online museum of women's history of Kazakhstan held a photo exhibition “Women of the Great Steppe” at the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Belgrade, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

The Serbian audience were showcased the pictures of outstanding representatives of the Kazakh people, who at different stages of history contributed to the development of Kazakh culture, art, science, politics and sports.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Welcoming the attendees, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov noted the invaluable role of Kazakh women in the formation of the country's independence and called them one of the main assets of the Kazakh people.

The Kazakh diplomat familiarized the guests with the systemic measures taken in Kazakhstan to increase women's involvement in the economy, politics and social activities. .

He also spoke about the measures launched to improve legal, economic, social, institutional and organizational foundations of Kazakhstan's policy to ensure women’s rights and children’s safety.

The visitors hot familiarized themselves with the Kazakh national cuisine and literature translated into the Serbian language.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz