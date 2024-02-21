Women Peace and Security Systems Strengthening, Tamasok Program launches in Amman

Chemonics UK, in partnership with Generations for Peace (GFP), with funding from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), launched The Women Peace and Security Systems Strengthening (WPSSS) – TAMASOK Program, Petra reports.

This 17-month program aims to enhance national community engagement across diverse sectors and provide support in the realm of Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) across the four pillars of the Jordanian National Action Plan for the Implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security (JONAP II).



The launch was chaired by the program’s Team Leader, Ms. Sanaa Qasmieh of Chemonics UK, who highlighted the program’s key objectives, noting the following: "Tamasok aims to increase the participation of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that focus on WPS in Jordan. We want to use an inclusive, empowering, and evidence-based approach to document stories of change and share what works with WPS stakeholders in Jordan."



Mohanned Arabiat, President of Generations for Peace and Acting CEO also welcomed GFP’s collaboration with Chemonics UK. He added: "This program aims to cultivate a dynamic ecosystem of actors and foster collaboration. Tamasok will invest in the priorities outlined by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Women's Rights Organizations (WROs) to effectively operate as accountability actors within the ecosystem."



To foster this ecosystem, the Tamasok program will also establish a Community of Practice (CoP), which will stand at the core of the program's objectives. This formal space will facilitate the sharing of evidence and lessons learned among organizations with dedicated expertise in the implementation of JONAP II. The CoP, which will consist of government officials, religious and community leaders, thinks tanks, academics as well as media specialists, will play a vital role in fostering peer-to-peer collaboration throughout the program.



At the launch event, Chemonics UK and GFP stressed the importance of Tamasok’s role in the WPS sector and their optimism about the program’s success.