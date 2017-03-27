EN
    16:45, 27 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Women's Altai wins Kazakhstan volleyball championship

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Cup among women's teams of the National Liga took place in Ust-Kamenogork, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    After beating Astana 3:0 in the final, Altai has become two-time champion of Kazakhstan.

    Irtysh-Kazkhrom from Pavlodar was second, and Taldykorgan's Zhetysu took the bronze.

    Earlier men's Altai also won the country's championship.

    From May 25th to 31st Ust-Kamenogorsk will host Asian Clubs' Championship where Kazakhstan will be represented by Altai.

     

    Sport
