Women's entrepreneurship development center opened in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM On November 19 Women's entrepreneurship development center was opened in the Turkestan region.

It was the first of 17 centers that will be opened in all regional centers and cities of republican status in the country within the framework of the Solidarity Fund partnership between the Ministry of National Economy, the National Commission for Women Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs «Atameken». The initiative is funded by the Asian Development Bank and the United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan, the official website of the United Nations Development Programme in Kazakhstan reads.





The share of enterprises headed by women in Kazakhstan is 42.3 percent according to national statistics. Most of these enterprises are small and medium-sized businesses, which provide 31.4 percent of jobs in this sector. At the same time, industries dominated by women’s business are mainly characterized by a moderate level of profitability.

«Women still face certain barriers when setting up and developing their business both in Kazakhstan and worldwide. These include insufficient access to formal financial mechanisms, information, services, and networking. Gender stereotypes, including those related to the unpaid and care work, and insufficient development of social infrastructure also affect the level of women's involvement in entrepreneurship», said Olzhas Ordabayev, Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

The centers are intended to become a platform for non-financial support for women entrepreneurs, where women can receive a range of services for launching startups, further expanding, and developing existing businesses, as well as take part in training programs and networking events.

According to Lazzat Ramazanova, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy, the center is a very important initiative that will help women deliver their potential.

«The purpose of the Center is not only to inform women entrepreneurs, but also to provide real support and maintaining projects. Research, marketing, training, and other events aimed at developing women's business are hosted in the Center. The first such Center was launched in the Turkistan region, where women are actively involved in business. More than 33% of entrepreneurs in the region are women. I am sure that this initiative will contribute to the further development of women's entrepreneurship in the sacred land of the region», - said Lazzat Ramazanova.

The Centers will contribute to the development of women's entrepreneurship, stimulate their economic activity through training, cooperation, and the formation of the necessary competencies, as well as consultations on the ways to get preferential loans and grants within the framework of business support programs, women's employment, the development of markets for goods and services produced by women and their organizations.

«Supporting the development of women's entrepreneurship will help empower women, reduce inequalities, as well as promote more sustainable economic growth, building on the potential of the entire population. This will in its turn contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. We are pleased to support this initiative in all parts of Kazakhstan», said Vitalie Vremis, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that in 2021 Centers will be also opened in Almaty and Mangistau regions. In 2022, it is planned to open the centers in all other regions of the country.

November 19 marks Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, a day spearheaded by the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization to celebrate and support women in business worldwide.