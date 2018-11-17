Women's World Boxing Championships 2018: Kazakhstan starts with two wins

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2018 takes place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, India, from 15th to 24th November, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova (51 kg weight class) and Nazym Ishchanova (57 kg) secured wins in the ring on the first day of the World Championships.

Both Kazakh female athletes won qualifying fights. Asian champion Zhaina Shekerbekova defeated European champion Svetlana Soluyanova of Russia by unanimous decision. Nazym Iscchanova, a silver medalist of the Kazakhstan National Championships, won the bout against Bangladesh's Onita Islam (5-0).

Over 270 athletes are participating in the World Championships.