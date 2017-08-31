Women should contribute to the development of green energy - Gulshara Abdykalikova

ASTANA. KAZINFORM International Forum "Women - for future energy" kicked off today in Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her welcoming speech, the State Secretary of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova noted that Forum will discuss the issues such as energy efficiency, clean technologies and strengthening the role of science, business, and public associations as well as women politicians in the transformation processes.



She added that today the world has entered the transformation phase of the industry 4.0 when technological innovations change the conditions for the development of the green economy.

According to her, women all over the world should contribute to the development of green technology, for which they have every opportunity.

Over 300 delegates from 25 countries take part in the International Forum "Women - for future energy" in Astana aimed at discussing sustainable and inclusive growth in the context of the transition to "clean energy", as well as the role and contribution of women in promoting innovative ideas in the field of alternative energy and green economy through effective partnership of the government, businesses and civil society.