Women support Kazakhstan’s new social policy, says Deputy PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has held a meeting of the National Commission for Women, Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"At the XIII Congress of the Nur Otan Party, Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev pointed out that a new stage in Kazakhstan's development has begun. The next decade will be a determining period for us to join the top 30 developed countries. The implementation of high-priority measures aimed at social development is today's imperative. In this respect, [we] are accomplishing a new social policy in three areas: increasing earnings of low-income groups and supporting them; housing for low-income citizens and improving education and health care; comprehensive development of the regions. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, continuing the constructive policy of Nursultan Nazarbayev, underlined that the course of a state is ensured by three key principles. These are continuity, justice, and progress. Women fully support the new social policy and, we are sure, will contribute to the implementation of it," said Abdykalikova.







At the meeting, the National Commission considered the results achieved in Akmola region in the furtherance of the 2017-2019 Action Plan within the 2030 Concept of the Family and Gender Policy in the Republic of Kazakhstan.



In addition, the Commission members got familiar with the draft National Review on the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which will be submitted by Kazakhstan to the relevant committee of the United Nations.







Concluding the meeting, Gulshara Abdykalikova gave a number of specific instructions.



The Beijing Declaration was adopted by 189 countries at the Fourth World Conference on Women held from 4th to 15th September 1995.



The Beijing Platform for Action is a key outcome document developed and adopted by the Conference. The document is an agenda for women's empowerment.