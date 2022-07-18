Women sustain injuries after two buses crash in Ekibastuz

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Two passenger buses carrying 28 people crashed in the city of Ekibastuz, Kazinform correspodnent reports.

Two city buses crashed at 8:15 am at the intersection of Zhusup and Bukhar zhyrau streets in Ekibastuz city.

Pavlodar region's police department said two women aged 50 and 70 were taken to the city hospital with injuries following the crash.

An investigation into the accident is undeway.



