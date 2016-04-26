MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Democratic presidential frontrunner said she would make her Cabinet look like the US in terms of demography, and "50 percent of America is women".

Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton said that if US nationals elected her, women would make half of her Cabinet, MSNBC reported.

"Well, I am going to have a Cabinet that looks like America, and 50 percent of America is women," Clinton said during an MSNBC town hall on Monday.

Earlier in April, the Democratic presidential frontrunner achieved a clear victory over her rival Sen. Bernie Sanders in the New York state primary and increased her chances to win the Democratic nomination.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 8, 2016.

Source: Sputniknews.com