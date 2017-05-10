Wood Group inks Kazakhstan agreement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wood Group has secured a new framework agreement to provide study engineering for North Caspian Operating Company's (NCOC) offshore and onshore asset portfolio in Kazakhstan.

The contract extends Wood Group's support of NCOC.

The company is currently delivering the concept and pre-front end engineering and design for the Kalamkas-Khazar co-development project. It also holds a multi-year engineering, procurement and construction contract in support of Kashagan operations, through its joint venture PSN KazStroy JSC, Kazinform has learned from oedigital.com .