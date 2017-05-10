EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:34, 10 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Wood Group inks Kazakhstan agreement

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wood Group has secured a new framework agreement to provide study engineering for North Caspian Operating Company's (NCOC) offshore and onshore asset portfolio in Kazakhstan.

    The contract extends Wood Group's support of NCOC.

    The company is currently delivering the concept and pre-front end engineering and design for the Kalamkas-Khazar co-development project. It also holds a multi-year engineering, procurement and construction contract in support of Kashagan operations, through its joint venture PSN KazStroy JSC, Kazinform has learned from oedigital.com .

    Tags:
    Oil & Gas Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!