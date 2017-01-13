Work group on redistribution of powers formed by President holds 1st session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first session of the work group on the issues of redistribution of powers between the branches of government formed by the decision of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held in the Akorda presidential residence on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

Members of the work group mainly focused on organizational issues. They will take into account and analyze the accumulated domestic and foreign experience and the practice of application of norms of existing legislation and the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan when developing proposals on redistribution of powers.



The work group will enlist help of legal and scientific experts as well as public in general.



The work group will consist of Head of the Presidential Administration Adilbek Dzhaksybekov (head of the work group), Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhakip Assanov, Justice Minister Marat Beketayev, Vice Speaker of Senate Sergey Gromov, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Talgat Donakov, rector of the Kunayev Eurasian Law Academy Omrali Zhalairi, Vice Majilis Speaker Gulmira Issimbayeva, Director of the Civil and Legal Research Institute of the Kazakh University of Humanities and Law Tolesh Kaudyrov, Chairman of the Supreme Court Kairat Mami, Chairman of the Republican Public Association "Kazakhstan Lawyers' Union" Rakhmet Mukashev, Chairman of the Constitutional Council Igor Rogov and Professor of the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zinaida Fedotova.