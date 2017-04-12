Work in progress to cancel roaming charges in CIS, EAEU Society

MINSK. KAZINFORM The Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications is working on cancelling roaming charges within the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Eurasian Economic Union, BelTA learned from Belarusian Communications and Informatization Minister Sergei Popkov.

"We are going to cancel roaming charges between our countries both within the CIS and the EAEU," he said.



The minister mentioned constant experience exchange and other matters, which are discussed during meetings of the heads of the telecommunication administrations included in the Regional Commonwealth. For example, cross-border exploitation space of the CIS countries is being established for the sake of galvanizing foreign trade.



The Regional Commonwealth in the Field of Communications takes consolidated decisions in order to protect its interests in the International Telecommunication Union, Sergei Popkov said. "One of the main points is who will control the World Wide Web. The world is divided into two parts: the United States of America and a number of European countries stand for preserving the existing system while Russia, Belarus, China, India and a number of African countries uphold another view. We think that the International Telecommunication Union should control the Internet," the minister said.