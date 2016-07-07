Work on laser, particle-beam weapons underway - Advanced Research Fund

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Head of Russia's Advanced Research Fund said that the development of laser and particle-beam weapons is underway in Russia.

The development of laser and particle-beam weapons is underway in Russia, but the work is more complicated than it first appeared, the head of Russia's Advanced Research Fund told Sputnik.



"When everything was just starting, it seemed that laser and beam weapons would be the solution to all problems: fast deliveries, no need for ammunition. But everything is not that simple," Andrei Grigoriev said.



According to Grigoriev, weapons based on so-called "new physical principles" are in reality "weapons based on old physical principles," which have been under development for around 50 years.



"Honestly, I do not expect any serious breakthroughs in these areas," he said.



Source: Sputniknews.com