TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:57, 25 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Worker died at Tengiz oilfield

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A worker of Infradel Projects sub-contracting organization died at the Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform reports.

    The tragedy occurred on August 24 evening, near Orken village construction site.

    According to the company’s press service, the man, born 1972, was a native of Atyrau. He died during pre-scheduled pneumatic testing.

    Infradel Projects closely cooperates with governmental bodies and prosecutor’s office.

    The company will arrange the worker’s funeral, while his family will be paid a compensation.

    An investigation is underway.


    Kazakhstan Incidents Oil & Gas Tengiz
