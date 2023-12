ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A mine of "Kazakhaltyn" mining and metallurgical company collapsed on October 31 leaving one worker dead in the town of Stepnogorsk, Akmola region.

According to reports, the 57-year-old victim - Karabai Karimov - died when part of the mine collapsed on Saturday morning. His body was pulled from the wreckage by rescuers summoned to the scene.