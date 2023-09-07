EN
    15:58, 07 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Worker dies in mine in Ulytau region

    ZHEZKAZGAN. KAZINFORM 39-year-old worker died in a mine in Ulytau region. A special commission was set up to investigate into the circumstances of the incident, Kazinform reports.

    The mine belongs to LLP Orken. The officials of the company extended their condolences to the family of the worker.

    The company assures that the family of the dead will receive all required assistance.

    As per preliminary data, the man was crushed under rubble.


