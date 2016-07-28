Workers of education system to be punished for financial irregularities - Ministry of Education and Science

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Bibigul Assylova commented on serious financial irregularities revealed by Accounts Committee in accountable field. During the meeting, she said that the experts who committed financial improprieties will be brought to disciplinary responsibility, according to primeminister.kz.

"Currently we are working on bringing the persons who have committed financial improprieties to disciplinary responsibility. In order to prevent such cases, we will conduct performance appraisal and revise requirements for employees of financial services, universities and research institutes," the Deputy Minister B.Assylova noted.



The Accounts Committee revealed serious financial irregularities in the education system for 1 billion 845 million tenge, 7 billion to 9 million tenge of which was used inefficiently.