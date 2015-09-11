Working Group on Caspian Sea status adopts communiqué

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The 41st session of the special working group on the convention on the Caspian Sea legal status was held at the level of deputy foreign ministers of the Caspian-littoral countries in Moscow September 8-10.

The delegations from Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan attended the talks. While discussing the draft convention, special attention was focused on the method of setting the baselines, working out a navigation regime and conducting the marine scientific research in the Caspian Sea. The achieved progress was fixed in the draft convention. The exchange of expert opinions will continue at the next meeting. The next meeting will be held in Kazakhstan. Its date will be agreed through diplomatic channels, Kazinform refers to trend.az.