EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:17, 04 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Working group to discuss problems of mothers of many children June 4

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Government to consider the problems of the mothers of many children in a working group.

    "At my instruction, Chief of the Presidential Administration Bakytzhan Sagintayev and the representatives of the Government held a meeting with the mothers of many children. Their problems will be discussed on June 4 within a working group. The problems should be solved in a calm atmosphere, in accordance with the legislation," the President tweeted.

    Tags:
    Social support President of Kazakhstan Responses to President's Message Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!