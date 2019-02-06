Working Group under Kazakh Government established at President’s instruction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Working Group under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the increase in earnings and improvement of the life quality of citizens, including for the enhancement of measures to support families with multiple children has been established at the Head of State's instruction following the results of the extended session of the Government, primeminister.kz reports.

The working group is headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev. It includes representatives of the Nur Otan Party, the ministries of socio-economic bloc, infrastructure development, internal affairs, and the local executive bodies.

Within two months, the working group is to take extensive measures to accomplish the tasks entrusted by the Head of State.

Designated NGOs, experts, and members of the public will be involved in the work of the commission.