Working meeting by Tajik President with heads of military forces and law enforcement agencies

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - the Leader of the Nation, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan H.E. Mr. Emomali Rahmon held a working meeting with the heads of military, defence and law enforcement agencies.

During the meeting, the issues concerning the implementation of the guidelines outlined in the Address of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Majlisi Oli of the country, security of the state and the nation, the rule of law, strengthening protection of state borders, fight against crime, including illicit trafficking in narcotic substances, were discussed with the participation of the Secretary of Security Council, Chairman of the Supreme Court, Prosecutor General, Ministers of Defense and Interior, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, heads of Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption, Drug Control Agency under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Chairman of Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense, Head of Customs Service.



The Head of State Emomali Rahmon gave strict instructions to the heads of military and defence bodies and law enforcement agencies regarding strengthening the rule of law in society, prevention of crimes, legal education of citizens and other relevant issues, and emphasized not to lose political vigilance and to ensure security of the state and the nation with a feeeling of high patriotism.



In addition, assignments were given to take concrete measures for a comprehensive training of units of the Armed forces of the country against the threats of the modern world, strengthening the state border with the neighboring country - Afghanistan, supplying border detachments and units with essential materials, uniforms, ammunition, training of military institutions for the winter period as well as the organization of high-level public campaign with the view of call-up of young people to the ranks of the Armed Forces, and their education in the spirit of patriotism, Kazinform has learnt from khovar.tj.