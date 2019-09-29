EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:08, 29 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Works of Kazakh artists on display in Beijing

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh artists attended one of the world’s largest art platforms, the 8th Beijing International Art Biennale, concluded this week in Beijing. It was held at the National Art Museum of China.

    One of those attending artists is well-known Kazakh painter Aranshy Sharzhanov with his Spring. Besides, another young artists such as Gulmaral Tatibayeva, Saulet Zhanibek Asemkul Beibit showcased their works.

    With a theme of «A colorful world and a shared future», the biennale exhibited 640 works of 595 artists art from 113 countries.

    According to the organizers, the show focused on the nature, life and common destines of the humanities.

    Tags:
    Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!