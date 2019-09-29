Works of Kazakh artists on display in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh artists attended one of the world’s largest art platforms, the 8th Beijing International Art Biennale, concluded this week in Beijing. It was held at the National Art Museum of China.

One of those attending artists is well-known Kazakh painter Aranshy Sharzhanov with his Spring. Besides, another young artists such as Gulmaral Tatibayeva, Saulet Zhanibek Asemkul Beibit showcased their works.

With a theme of «A colorful world and a shared future», the biennale exhibited 640 works of 595 artists art from 113 countries.

According to the organizers, the show focused on the nature, life and common destines of the humanities.