EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:53, 18 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Works of Kazakh artists to be showcased at London Art Biennale 2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - Works of Kazakhstani artists will be showcased at the London Art Biennale 2017 in the British capital in late March-early April.

    According to The London Post , famous Kazakh artists and curator of Auroom Art Gallery in the UK Uriya Jurik will exhibit art of Said Atabekov and Arystanbek Shalbayev who have been selected to represent Kazakhstan among 40 nations at the London Art Biennale 2017.

    The opening ceremony of the event will take place on March 29 at Chelsea Old Town Hall, London.

    The exhibition will be open for all art lovers from March 29 - April 2, 2017.

    Tags:
    Exhibition Kazakhstan Culture Kazakhstan and the UK Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!