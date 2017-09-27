EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:52, 27 September 2017 | GMT +6

    Works of President's personal photographer presented in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM An exhibition of the Honored Worker of Culture of Kazakhstan Joseph Budnevich opened at the National Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    As a photojournalist Joseph Budnevich captured the historical events that took place in the 20th century's Kazakhstan.
    null 

    In his photo archive are the first furrow on the virgin land, the first harvest, the first Order of Lenin to Kazakhstan, the landing of Soviet cosmonauts, the launch of the first blast furnace of Temirtau, the construction of the Irtysh-Karaganda canal, the destruction of nuclear missiles, the closure of the nuclear test site, the highest sport achievements of Kazakh athletes.
    null 

    Joseph Budnevich died 10 years ago and this year marks the 90th anniversary of his birth.

    "He photographed Dinmukhamed Kunayev, Zhumabay Shayakhmetov, Nikita Khrushchev, Leonid Brezhnev. In 1992, Budnevich became a personal photographer of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Having started working in the newspaper Leninskaya Smena, he became a photo chronicler of an entire era in Kazakhstan's history," the library representative said.
    null 

    Budnevich was awarded a number of high state awards for his contribution to the development of Kazakhstani journalism.

    null null null 

    Tags:
    Art Almaty President of Kazakhstan Interesting facts and stories Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!