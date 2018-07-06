World №1 ousts Kukushkin from Wimbledon 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin crashed out of the Wimbledon 2018 in London after the encounter with world №1 Rafael Nadal, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Nadal needed 2 hours 23 minutes to outclass Kukushkin in three sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. The Spaniard fired 5 aces and made three double faults, whereas Mikhail hit 3 aces and made one double fault.



It bears to remind that the Kazakhstani stunned Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the opening round.