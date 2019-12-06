World №36 from Kazakhstan to play at Shenzhen Open 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World №36 Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan will play at the Shenzhen Open 2020 which is slated to kick off in China on January 4 next year, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka is the defending champion of the tournament.

Swiss Belinda Bencic, Belgian Elise Mertens, Spanish Garbine Muguruza, and Czech Katerina Siniakova are all in the main draw of the upcoming tournament.