5th Avenue in New York City was named the most expensive shopping street in the world, buro247.kz reports.

According to Cushman & Wakefield property agent, the legendary Manhattan street grabs the top spot for the second year in a row. Rental costs on 5th Avenue total $3,500 per square foot on average. The second most expensive street to rent shop space is Causeway Bay shopping area in Hong Kong which was on top in 2013. Coming in at №3 is Champs Elysees in Paris with rental costs hitting the mark of $1,372, making it the most expensive shopping street in Europe.