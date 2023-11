ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Sunday.

The Kazakh tennis player was stunned by world №6 Kei Nishikori in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

It was the third time the Japanese toppled Kukushkin this year.

In the third round Nishikori will face American Steve Johnson.

Source: ATP