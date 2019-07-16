EN
    12:58, 16 July 2019 | GMT +6

    World Aquatics Championships: Kazakhstan women’s water polo team loses to Spain

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national women's water polo team had the second match at the 18th FINA World Championships underway in Gwangju, the Republic of Korea, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    The Kazakh water polo players suffered defeat from their Spanish opponents. The score was 6-18 (1-3, 3-7, 1-3, 1-5).

    Kazakhstan will face off with Greece on July 18. Earlier, Kazakhstan’s team beat Cuba.

