World athletics c'ships dates flexible, possibly in 2022: Coe

TOKYO. KAZINFORM World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said Friday the schedule of the next athletics world championships, slated for August 2021 in Oregon, will be determined flexibly in consideration of the postponement of this summer's Olympic Games for about a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

« Nobody saw this problem (with the virus)...So the flexibility here is very important,» Coe told Japanese media in a teleconference, Kyodo reports.

Earlier this week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach agreed to push back the Summer Games, with the IOC board approving it on grounds of safeguarding athletes' health and safety.