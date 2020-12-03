World Athletics resumes Olympic qualification period

MINSK. KAZINFORM World Athletics resumed the qualification period for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on 1 December, BelTA learned from the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Belarus.

The qualification period was suspended on 6 April due to the pandemic. Athletes who have already met the entry standard since the start of the qualification period in 2019 remain qualified, BelTA reports.

The qualification period in athletics will last through 29 June 2021.

As of 2 December, Belarusian athletes had 17 Olympic berths.