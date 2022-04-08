World ballet gems to be presented in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Popular author’s Gala programs, created by the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, always arouse keen interest of the audience. Another enthralling series of Gala evenings, featuring masterpieces of world and national choreography, will be presented on April 12 and 13 at the Grand Hall, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

Ms. Asylmuratova’s Gala Ballets have become highly sought-after among the capital’s audience. They are impressive not only for their rich visuals, but, above all, they have an educational nature. Thus, a series of successive numbers always has its own concept. Every time, extraordinary ideas surprise discerning theatregoers. For example, within the framework of one evening, one can trace the history of the formation of world ballet: from the works of the classic Marius Petipa to the masterpieces of the 20th century master Yuri Grigorovich, to the inventive numbers of contemporary choreography.

The whirlwind of the April ballet extravaganza began at Astana Opera with Léo Delibes’ Coppélia. The production was added to the company’s repertoire relatively recently – in 2019. It still remains the audience’s favorite. Very soon – on April 12 and 13, a diverse gala concert program in two parts awaits the viewers. Fragments of classical, neoclassical and modern productions are presented in the first part. In the second part, the audience will see the premiere of Jiří Kylián’s one-act ballet Sechs Tänze. Music critic Flyura Mussina, having visited the first two premiere performances, noted that the ballet Sechs Tänze is running at many European venues, in Russia and Belarus. «Each production is slightly different in details. And the Kazakh version reflected all the best features of the performers.»

A week later, on April 23 and 24, famous Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva will conduct Ludwig Minkus’ beloved by all ballet Don Quixote. This production is appreciated all across the world for its effervescent, like champagne, music, life-affirming plot with funny jokes, fiery ensemble dances, dizzying lifts, and, of course, colourful characters. In addition, the viewers will have an opportunity to appreciate incredible sets by the celebrated designer Ezio Frigerio, bright costumes by the Academy Award winner Franca Squarciapino, successful use of 3D effects and animations by the projections designer Sergio Metalli.

Another easy-to-comprehend ballet will be presented on April 27 and 28 as part of the first tour at Astana Opera by young dancers of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography. Young performers will present the production of Riccardo Drigo’s La Romance d’un Bouton de Rose et d’un Papillon. This ballet is Marius Petipa’s last creation and it has never been staged at large venues. Now, more than a century later, thanks to the efforts of talented choreographers and young dancers, the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography has recreated this ballet and will present it at Astana Opera.

«Students of our Academy, all of them of different ages, took part in this airy, bright production. This ballet has a lot of advantages: interesting and at the same time complex choreography, which is harmoniously set to Riccardo Drigo’s light, wonderful music. The ballet is rich not only in solo parts, but the corps de ballet does a tremendous work in it, which is important for the novice dancers’ professional growth. This ‘little masterpiece’ has long become the hallmark of the Academy of Choreography,» Altynai Asylmuratova, artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, rector of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography, concluded.