World Bank appoints new country manager for Kyrgyz Republic

The World Bank announced today the appointment of Hugh Riddell as World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic. Based in Bishkek, Riddell will lead the World Bank’s engagement in the Kyrgyz Republic, which includes policy dialogue with government officials, civil society, the private sector, and development partners, as well the management of the World Bank country team and ensuring the successful implementation of the Country Partnership Framework, Kabar reports.

Mr. Riddell, a UK national, joined the World Bank in 2007 and has held various positions in Washington, D.C., Afghanistan, and East Africa. Most recently, between July 2020 and April 2024, he served as the Country Manager for Malawi. Prior to his tenure at the World Bank, Riddell gained experience at the United Nations, the European Commission, as well as in investment banking and journalism.

“I am excited to begin my role as the new World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic,” said Hugh Riddell. “I look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue regarding critical reforms, especially in the energy, water, and agriculture sectors. I will also focus on enhancing the World Bank’s robust partnerships with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic, development partners, and key stakeholders to implement our new five-year Country Partnership Framework and help the country achieve its ambitious development goals.”

Hugh Riddell is replacing Naveed Hassan Naqvi who was in this position since August 2020.

The recently launched five-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) with the Kyrgyz Republic for fiscal years 2024-28 introduces shifts in focus and approach for the World Bank’s work and is well-aligned with, and responds to, the Kyrgyz Republic’s priorities and needs as reflected in the Systematic Country Diagnostic Update. Energy, water, and agriculture are identified as priority sectors for World Bank financing with an emphasis on enabling private sector investments and building scalable projects and using innovative financing instruments. Furthermore, the CPF includes a strong focus on key global challenges including strengthening climate resilience and reducing emissions, closing gender gaps, supporting jobs and economic transformation, strengthening institutions, and reducing fragility risk.

The World Bank’s overall mission is to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity on a livable planet. The Bank’s program in the Kyrgyz Republic currently consists of 25 projects supporting the modernization and development of various sectors, with commitments exceeding $1.2 billion.