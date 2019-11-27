EN
    12:56, 27 November 2019 | GMT +6

    World Bank forecast annual GDP decrease due to water deficit

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At present 56% of water resources are formed in Kazakhstan while 44% are generated by transboundary rivers, this was announced by Kairat Kozhamzharov, member of a Committee on international relations, defense and security under the Senate of Kazakhstan’s Parliament.

    According to his words, the World Bank forecast annual GDP decrease by 6% in 2050 due to water deficit in the regions.

    He added that the peculiar role will have underground waters which reserves were evaluated 30-50 years ago.

    Kozhamzharov noted that there are no updated state forecast balance of the explored water reserves. Nowadays some of the explored deposits are occupied with buildings.

    The Senator added that Kazakhstan water loss is 40%, while the US water leakage is 11%, Russia’s – 21% and GB’s - 23%.

    «The above mentioned situation was created due to poor state of water infrastructure. However, beginning from 2011 the government has allocated almost KZT589 billion for the implementation of water supply and water disposal projects», concluded Mr. Kozhamzharov.

