World Bank immortalizes Kazakh citizen’s name

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Bank Conference Hall in Washington was named after Alma Urazalinova, Khabar reports.

Alma Urazalinova became our first compatriot, who literally conquered the major international financial center making it successful.

The World Bank Group headquarters in Washington is a closed-door institution. And it is almost impossible to get into the key departments of this largest source of financial and technical aid for the developing countries. Those working there highly appreciate Alma Urazalinova's great contribution to the Bank development.

A graduate of Lomonosov Moscow State University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology was an irreplaceable employee of the World Bank. She was entrusted with the most important projects. Our compatriot sparkled with profound knowledge and erudition. But destiny had other plans.

Following a serious illness, Alma Kabdulovna Urazalinova died in a hospital in Washington on 22nd December 2015.

Alma's colleagues call her a pioneer. She was determined in building relationships with banks, implementing challenging projects in the developing countries.

Important decisions are presently made to support needy countries in the Alma Urazalinova Hall at the World Bank headquarters. Thus, her mission continues.