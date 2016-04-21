World Bank invested $6.8 bln in Kazakhstan since 1992

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The World Bank has invested over $6.8 billion in Kazakhstan since 1992, according to Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev.

"Over 24 years of bilateral cooperation the World Bank has invested over $6.8 billion in Kazakhstan. It helped Kazakhstan develop road and social infrastructure, enhance SME competitiveness, modernize education and healthcare systems, optimize customs and tax administration as well as restore its environment," Minister Dossayev revealed at a plenary session of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, on Thursday.

The minister also reminded that in order to solidify cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank President Nursultan Nazarbayev initiated signing of the Framework Agreement in May 2014. The WB and Kazakhstan are expected to implement joint projects worth $4.9 billion in 2016-2021 as part of the agreement. "The World Bank is to co-finance $4.3 billion," Mr. Dossayev added.