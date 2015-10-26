World Bank praised reforms conducted in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today World Bank's Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia Hans Timmer has voiced a new World Bank report "Low commodity prices and weak currencies."

World Bank's Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia commented on the measures taken by Kazakhstan amid the global instability. "Growth slowdown and worsening of external environment highlight the need to strengthen the stability of macroeconomic policy of Kazakhstan and the continued implementation of structural reforms to enhance competitiveness," said H. Timmer. Hans Timmer pointed out that the geographical targeting of investments supported by Nurly Zhol program has a significant impact on reducing poverty and promoting global prosperity.