NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with the Regional Director of the World Bank for Central Asia Tatyana Proskuryakova, Kazinform cites primeminister,kz,

The sides discussed the measures of support for the development reforms in Kazakhstan from the World Bank. Within the work, a joint project including concrete steps has been in place.

The project provides for strengthening of market competition in telecommunication, increasing the integrity of the sector of digital technologies and supporting the development of digital economy.

In addition, it includes measures to improve competition and transparency in public purchases, operation of the banking sector, enhance measures to fight corruption, develop agglomerations, and generate energy more environmentally friendly and effectively.

«During the current circumstances, the project is of great importance for Kazakhstan. It will provide support for the anti-crisis measures taken and realization of a new economic course of the country,» said Smailov.

For her part, Tatyana Proskuryakova noted that the World Bank regards Kazakhstan as a reliable partner, therefore is ready to continue mutually beneficial cooperation.

«We’re interested in the Kazakh government achieving the set goals. I believe that we have great prospects in many areas,» she said.

Concluding the meeting, the Head of the Kazakh government instructed the National Economy Ministry jointly with willing government bodies to step up the agreement of the frameworks of the reforms.













Photo: primeminister.kz