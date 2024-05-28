World Bank to allocate USD 100 mln concessional loan for social protection of Uzbekistan population

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved a $100 million concessional loan for Uzbekistan to implement the Innovative Social Protection System for Inclusion of Vulnerable People (INSON) Project, UzA reports.

The project aims to improve access to and quality of social services for vulnerable people in Uzbekistan.

The project is also co-financed by a $2 million grant from the Early Learning Partnership, a multi-donor trust fund housed at the World Bank that aims to support vulnerable children’s development and learning. These funds will be used to evaluate the impact of social services provided at the community (mahalla) level on the well-being of vulnerable children in Uzbekistan and to improve their quality.

“We welcome the efforts of the Government of Uzbekistan to enhance the capacity of the national social protection system to provide inclusive and effective support to vulnerable people”, noted Marco Mantovanelli, World Bank Country Manager for Uzbekistan. “This project will help build the legal and institutional foundations of the care economy. It will also expand access to quality on-demand social services that are currently underprovided to thousands of vulnerable people across the country, including older people, persons with disabilities, survivors of gender-based violence, and vulnerable children”.

The project will be implemented by the National Social Protection Agency (NASP) under the Office of the President of Uzbekistan in close collaboration with various government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and Uzbekistan’s international development partners. More than 50 community-based territorial social service centers (TSSCs) across the country will be established to target the most vulnerable groups. Access will be improved for over 50,000 vulnerable people, including older people, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable children, to quality social care and rehabilitation services delivered by the TSSCs mentioned above. The cost and quality standards for social services offered at home, community, and residential centers will improve.

As part of the project, a social case management system will be established to provide personalized support to vulnerable people.

According to forecasts, 1,200 persons with disabilities, including at least half of youth aged 15-24, will be equipped with professional skills and employment opportunities.

It envisages providing quality legal, health, psychological, and other services to all women attending 29 Women Adaptation and Rehabilitation Centers across the country. They will also be empowered through short-term training courses on digital skills, financial literacy, and specific professional skills. This includes the development of policies, emergency procedures, and piloting a new climate adaptation program. The program will cover 100,000 poor people in rural areas to increase their awareness of climate-related risks and improve their resilience to climate shocks. It will provide seeds for climate-resistant crops, tools, and training in climate-smart agriculture and climate adaptation practices.

The project's implementation will expand socio-economic opportunities for the project beneficiaries, ensure their integration into society, and improve their well-being.