World Bank to assess flood damage in Kazakhstan –Exclusive commentary to New Time TV show

The World Bank will conduct an assessment of the damage caused by colossal spring floods in Kazakhstan as part of its grant support, said Tatiana Proskuryakova, the World Bank's Regional Director for Central Asia, in an interview with New Time reporter. The date for completion of assessment is not determined yet.

The World Bank is also interested in financing the projects related to household waste recycling, infrastructure reconstruction, agricultural development, water and energy sectors, and the restoration of the Aral Sea. Over 30 years of cooperation, the World Bank and Kazakhstan have implemented 48 joint projects totaling over $8 billion.

On top of that, during her recent visit to Tashkent New Time reporter’s Balzhan Samigullina explored the real phenomenon in Central Asia - the development of construction industry of Uzbekistan. According to Uzbek Agency of Statistics, construction work in the country reached nearly $2 billion, marking an almost 7% increase compared to 2023. The number of developers in Uzbekistan is rapidly increasing, with new housing and commercial projects emerging frequently. Even two of Kazakhstan's largest development companies have already entered this market. New Time explored construction boom of the neighboring country.

Last week, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte in the Akorda residence. During the bilateral meeting, President Tokayev emphasized the significance of the third visit of Dutch Prime Minister to Kazakhstan since 2010, while Mark Rutte praised the strong bilateral partnership and Kazakhstan's balanced stance on regional and international issues. The leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in trade, economics, energy, agriculture and water resources management. Additionally, the parties stressed the importance of continuing dialogue within the framework of interaction with the European Union. You will find all the details in a latest episode of New Time TV show.

