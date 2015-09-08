World Bank to participate in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Bank will participate in EXPO-2017 International Exhibition. Vice President of the Bank Illango Patchamutu said it at a meeting with EXPO-2017 Commissioner, First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Rapil Zhoshybayev who is on a working trip to Washington now.

As the National Company Astana EXPO-2017 informed, the parties discussed possible participation of this largest international financial organization in Kazakhstan's investment projects. The World Bank group of companies unites: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Development Association, the International Finance Corporation, the Multilateral Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes. The U.S. Department of State and large companies are discussing their participation in the forthcoming exhibition in Kazakhstan. U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy for International Cooperation Jonathan Elkind told it to the Kazakh delegation. He noted that the U.S. companies, rightly named the leaders in 'green' technology and alternative energy sources development, are ready to present their new technologies in Astana. As is known, ESCATO, OEСВ, UNESCO, UNIDO and IAEA are also planning to join the EXPO-2017 in Astana.