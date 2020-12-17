World billionaires get richer by $1.9 trillion in 2020 – Forbes

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The billionaires of the world became richer by $1.9 trillion in 2020, according to the estimates Forbes released on Wednesday, TASS reports.

The magazine reports that, as of December 11, 2020, the billionaires’ total fortune amounts to $11.4 trillion, which exceeds last year's estimates ($9.5 trillion) by 20%.

In terms of cumulative growth of fortune, Chinese billionaires top the list. In 2020, their total fortune increased by $50 billion and reached $2 trillion.

The richest people in the USA rank second. In 2020, their fortune grew by $650 million. Thus, the amount of their capital is $2 trillion. The outgoing year turned out to be the most favorable for Elon Musk, head of Tesla and SpaceX, who earned $110 billion in a year. With his fortune amounting to $137 billion the entrepreneur ranks third on the Forbes list.

French billionaires rank third in terms of cumulative growth of their capitals. Their capital has grown by $ 95 billion over the year and is currently equal to $500 billion.

In particular, Bernard Arnault, CEO of the French group of companies LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy) became richer by $35 billion (his total fortune to about $148 billion) and heiress of the French company L'Oreal Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers earned $14 billion, (her total fortune is $74 billion).