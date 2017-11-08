World boxing champion from Kazakhstan loses in Asian Championships final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Champion, Kazakhstani Valentina Khalzova (69 kg), has lost in the final of the Asian Women's Boxing Championships 2017 in Vietnam, according to Sports.kz.

In the final bout of the Asian Championships held in Ho Chi Minh City, the Kazakh athlete was stunned by Chinese boxer Gu Hong. As a result, she became a silver medalist.

Earlier, another Kazakh athlete Madina Nurshayeva won the gold medal of the tournament.