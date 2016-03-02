EN
    17:45, 02 March 2016 | GMT +6

    World Boxing News places Golovkin 3rd in P4P rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Worldboxingnews.net has released its updated pound-for-pound rankings placing Kazakhstani WBA/IBO/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin third in the world.

    Only two boxers managed to elbow aside the Kazakhstani champion - American Floyd Mayweather who tops the rankings and Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez who claimed the 2nd place.

    Sergey Kovalev and Canelo Alvarez are ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

    Terence Crawford moved two spots up to №6. Guillermo Rigondeaux, on the contrary, slid one spot down to №7.

    Coming in at №8 and №9 are Nonito Donaire and Danny Garcia. Leo Santa Cruz rounds out the top 10.

    Source: Sports.kz

