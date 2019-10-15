World Cancer Leaders’ Summit kicks off in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The World Cancer Leaders’ Summit (WCLS) kicks off in the city of Nur-Sultan. The summit is attended by over 350 delegates from more than 70 countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This is the first high-level event in cancer held in Kazakhstan, in the Central Asian region and even among the CIS. Over the past 10 years Kazakhstan has been a member of the International Union for the Control of Cancer (UICC) and the issue of combating cancer has always been a priority for Kazakhstan’s social policy», said Yelzhan Birtanov, Minister of Health, opening the summit.

He also recalled that in 2018 Kazakhstan developed a comprehensive plan to combat cancer for a period of 4 years. The state allocated KZT35 billion to implement the plan.

The Minister also spoke about the construction of the National Research Cancer Center in the city of Nur-Sultan. Its purpose is to provide high-quality medical services to patients with cancer.

The World Cancer Leaders’ Summit in Nur-Sultan has brought together ministers of health, first ladies, city and industry leaders and other influential community members.