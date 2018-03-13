World championship in Kazakhstan to gather fishermen from 13 countries

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Temirtau, Karaganda region will gather fishermen from 13 countries for a world championship in ice fishing, Kazinform reports.

"The organizer of the world championship is the Federation of Sport Fishing of Kazakhstan. The regional selection tournaments chose six participants to represent Kazakhstan among 13 countries of the world. Four of the participants are from Pavlodar region: Timur Kovalyev from Ekibastuz, Yerzhan Ualitov from Pavlodar region, Dmitry Levitskiy and Pavel Logvinenko from Pavlodar," President of Pavlodar region Fishing Federation Khalel Akimkhanov told Kazinform.

According to Khalel Akimkhanov among the participants are teams from the USA, Mongolia, Poland and other countries. The competitions will be held on March 16-17.

Фото: mport.ua